US-Iran conflict: Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim stranded in Jeddah

Bangladesh's veteran wicketkeeper-batter, Mushfiqur Rahim , is reportedly stuck in Jeddah after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, which disrupted flight services. The 38-year-old was returning from his Umrah pilgrimage when the military action led to airspace closures across the Gulf region. This has affected several flights, including those of Emirates and Air India. Here are further details.

Travel turmoil Rahim updates fans about his travel plans Rahim took to Facebook to share his travel plans and the disruption caused by the ongoing conflict. "I came to Macca for the Umrah Hajj a couple of days back... had finished my Hajj and was heading back to Bangladesh via Dubai (Emirates) today," he wrote. However, he later updated that their flight from Jeddah to Dubai had been diverted back due to the ongoing political conflict.

Information Flights suspended In light of the conflict, Air India and Emirates have canceled all flights to and from the Gulf region. The cancellation mainly affects destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv in Israel.

