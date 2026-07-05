Mustafizur Rahman to play entire season of Men's Hundred: BCB

Other NOCs

Update on other Bangladesh players

BCB officials have also issued an NOC to Parvez Hossain Emon for the Global Super League after the three-T20I series against Zimbabwe. Lahore Qalandars, the team he played for in the last edition of the Pakistan Super League, picked him up for the GSL. The tournament is set to begin later this month. Meanwhile, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud will play the last three group-stage matches of the Vitality Blast for Kent Spitfires. Kent Cricket confirmed his participation on Saturday.