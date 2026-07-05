Mustafizur Rahman to play entire season of Men's Hundred: BCB
What's the story
Star pacer Mustafizur Rahman has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to participate in the entire season of The Hundred. The BCB confirmed the development on Saturday, stating that they have given the left-arm pacer an NOC. This means he will be available for the entire leg, which begins on July 21.
Historic participation
First Bangladeshi cricketer to feature in The Hundred
Mustafizur will make history by becoming the first Bangladeshi cricketer to play in England's franchise league, The Hundred. He was signed by Birmingham Phoenix at a base price of £100,000 during The Hundred 2026 players' draft. "We have granted him NOC for one month for The Hundred," a BCB official told Cricbuzz.
Information
Most T20 wickets among Bangladesh pacers
Mustafizur has been among the most prolific pacers in T20 cricket. Having played franchise cricket around the world, he has taken 420 wickets from 329 games at an average of 21.04. Only Shakib Al Hasan (507) has more wickets than him among Bangladesh players.
Other NOCs
Update on other Bangladesh players
BCB officials have also issued an NOC to Parvez Hossain Emon for the Global Super League after the three-T20I series against Zimbabwe. Lahore Qalandars, the team he played for in the last edition of the Pakistan Super League, picked him up for the GSL. The tournament is set to begin later this month. Meanwhile, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud will play the last three group-stage matches of the Vitality Blast for Kent Spitfires. Kent Cricket confirmed his participation on Saturday.