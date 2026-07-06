Nahid Rana bags best ODI returns for Bangladesh: Key stats

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Most ODI wickets in 2025

Rana has been on a roll in ODIs this year, bagging his third five-wicket haul. His tally also includes a four-fer. The tall seamer, who can bowl at over 140kph consistently, is also the highest wicket-taker in the format in 2026. From nine ODIs, he has taken 26 wickets at an average of 14.84. His economy rate reads 4.48. Overall, Rana has raced to 31 wickets from 14 ODIs at 19.7.