Nahid Rana bags best ODI returns for Bangladesh: Key stats
What's the story
In a stunning display of pace and precision, Bangladesh speedster Nahid Rana decimated the Zimbabwe batting line-up in the 1st ODI at Harare Sports Club. The pacer took six wickets for just 21 runs, helping Bangladesh bowl out their opponents for a mere 141 runs in 36.4 overs. According to ESPNcricinfo, these are now the best ODI returns by a Bangladeshi bowler.
Tactical brilliance
Rana pairs up with Taskin Ahmed
Zimbabwe had a decent start after Bangladesh invited them to bat. Brian Bennett and Ben Curran added a 36-run opening stand before Taskin Ahmed removed the duo within three balls. Craig Ervine also fell to him, leaving Bangladesh at 38/3. Rana's pace left Zimbabwe with no answers thereafter. His first victim was Sikandar Raza, who was caught behind. He then dismissed Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Innocent Kaia, and Brad Evans.
Six-fer
Rana completes his six-fer
Despite Bangladesh's early breakthroughs, Newman Nyamhuri and skipper Richard Ngarava put up a fight, adding 63 runs for the ninth wicket. However, Rana broke their partnership by bowling Ngarava with a yorker for 27 runs. This was his sixth wicket of the match, and it helped Bangladesh take control of the game once again. Rana concluded with figures of 10-2-21-6.
Milestone
Best ODI figures for Bangladesh
As mentioned, Rana recorded the best bowling figures for Bangladesh in ODIs. Mashrafe Mortaza and Rubel Hossain were the previous record-holders, bagging 6/26 each, according to ESPNcricinfo.
Form
Most ODI wickets in 2025
Rana has been on a roll in ODIs this year, bagging his third five-wicket haul. His tally also includes a four-fer. The tall seamer, who can bowl at over 140kph consistently, is also the highest wicket-taker in the format in 2026. From nine ODIs, he has taken 26 wickets at an average of 14.84. His economy rate reads 4.48. Overall, Rana has raced to 31 wickets from 14 ODIs at 19.7.