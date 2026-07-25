Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana ruled out of Australia Test series
What's the story
Bangladesh's fast bowler Nahid Rana has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia due to an injury. The news was confirmed by a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official on Saturday. Rana had suffered a left side strain during the second T20I against Zimbabwe earlier this month and subsequent scans confirmed it as a Grade 2 side strain.
Recovery period
Rana ruled out of Australia Tests
The BCB has estimated a recovery period of six to eight weeks for Rana from the date of injury. This means he will not be able to make it in time for the Australia tour.
As per Cricbuzz, the official also said that Litton Das's availability for the first Test is subject to passing a fitness test.
Fitness progress
Das's participation remains uncertain
Litton Das, who had traveled to Singapore for a specialist consultation after suffering a left calf injury, underwent platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment.
He is set to start a progressive running and conditioning program from July 28.
A fitness assessment is planned around August 13, making him a likely candidate for the second Test if he receives medical clearance.
Injury update
Shoriful Islam's status for the Test series
Shoriful Islam suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring injury during the Zimbabwe series.
He is expected to resume bowling from July 29 and undergo a fitness assessment around August 12.
While he is unlikely to feature in the opening Test, he is expected to be available for the second match, subject to successfully completing his bowling workload and receiving medical clearance.
Series details
Schedule for the Bangladesh vs Australia Test series
The two-match Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship, will begin in Darwin from August 13-17.
The second and final Test will be played in Mackay from August 22-26.
This series is a major opportunity for Bangladesh to prove their mettle on the international stage, despite the injury setbacks.