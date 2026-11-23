Nahid Rana sidelined for South Africa ODI series: Here's why
What's the story
Speedster Nahid Rana has been left out of Bangladesh's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa despite receiving medical clearance from the Australian medical team. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) withdrew the pacer as part of a precautionary approach. Rana had recently returned home after an extended rehabilitation period in Australia and was expected to rejoin the ODI squad.
Strategy
BCB doesn't want to rush him
A member of the selection panel explained their strategy, saying, "We don't want to push him. We know he is one of our premier bowlers and we have to understand how we want to get the most out of him."
The official added that there was no need to rush Rana back into action as they wanted him to have enough time for recovery and preparation after his injury.
Future plans
Decision on Rana's participation in T20Is
According to Cricbuzz, the national team management will soon decide on Rana's inclusion in the three-match T20I series against South Africa.
Some members of the think tank believe that rushing him back for this shorter format may not be necessary.
They would rather take all precautions to ensure his full fitness ahead of a two-match Test series against England, slated for February.
Information
Most ODI wickets for Bangladesh in 2026
Nahid Rana, the tall seamer who bowls at around 150kph, has been a revelation for Bangladesh across formats. In 10 ODIs this year, Rana has taken 27 wickets at an average of 16.07, including a career-best 6/21.
Team composition
Other takeaways from the squad
Along with Rana's absence, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Nurul Hasan Sohan, and off-spinner Aliss Al Islam have also been dropped from the squad.
Hasan Mahmud has also been excluded after suffering an elbow injury in the first Test against South Africa earlier this week.
However, Parvez Hossain Emon has retained his place in the team.
Litton Das, who returns to the squad, will begin as Bangladesh's full-time captain in the format.
Information
Bangladesh squad for SA ODIs
Squad: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy (vice-captain), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam.