Nahid Rana unlikely to get BBL NOC from BCB: Report
What's the story
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sources have indicated that the pace bowler Nahid Rana is unlikely to get a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL), as per Cricbuzz. The 23-year-old cricketer has reportedly drawn interest from several franchises, including Adelaide Strikers and another Melbourne-based team, for the season scheduled from December 12 to January 26.
Official statement
No official letter for NOC
"We are also seeing in different platforms that some BBL franchises are eager to secure Rana, but we have not received any official letter for NOC from him," a BCB official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
The official further added, "If he submits it, the board will decide whether he will get the NOC, but chances are very slim for him to get the NOC considering the fact that we have international commitments."
Injury recovery
Need to keep an eye on his fitness and workload
The BCB official also emphasized the importance of Rana's fitness and workload, saying, "He (Rana) just recovered from an injury and we need to keep an eye on that as well because his fitness and workload are one of our top priorities."
Rana recently returned to bowling after recovering from a Grade-2 side strain injury that had kept him out of a two-match Test series against Australia.
Upcoming matches
Bangladesh's upcoming international commitments
Rana is likely to miss the Asian Games in September, but the BCB hopes he will be fit for the Afghanistan series in the UAE in October.
After that, Bangladesh will host West Indies for a two-match Test series at home as part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.
In November-December, they are scheduled to tour South Africa for a full series including two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.
Information
42 wickets in T20 cricket
Known for his raw pace, Rana has claimed 42 wickets in 39 T20 games so far at an average of 25.28, as per Cricinfo. The tally includes two four-fers and an economy rate of 7.85. Notably, the young pacer boasts six-wicket hauls in Tests and ODIs.