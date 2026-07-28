Nahid, Taskin to visit Australia for medical assessments: Report
What's the story
Bangladesh cricket team pacers Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed will fly to Australia on Tuesday night for medical assessments, as per Cricbuzz. A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official confirmed the development, adding that national team physio Bayjedul Islam will accompany them. The trip comes after Nahid Rana was ruled out of the Australia tour due to injury, while Taskin Ahmed has been named in the squad for the opening Test against Australia, starting on August 13.
Injury details
Nahid's trip associated with long-standing shinbone problem
Nahid has already been ruled out of the Australia tour after suffering a left-side strain during the second T20I against Zimbabwe earlier this month.
However, his trip is mainly associated with a long-standing shinbone problem rather than the side strain.
A BCB official said, "Nahid Rana from his early days is suffering with shinbone pain in his two legs and he is playing by managing it."
Ankle issue
Taskin to assess recurring ankle problem
Taskin, who was included in Bangladesh's squad for the first Test of the two-match series, is also traveling to Australia.
However, his trip is not related to a shoulder injury but rather an assessment of his recurring ankle problem.
The BCB official said, "Taskin is visiting for his ankle issue that he sustained earlier at different points of his career and we want to have a third opinion regarding its status."
Selection hurdles
Injury concerns have made Test squad selection challenging
BCB chief selector Habibul Bashar admitted that finalizing Bangladesh's 15-member squad for the Australia tour has been "challenging" due to a growing list of injured players.
Along with Nahid, pacer Shoriful Islam will also miss the opening Test as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das will also miss out on the first Test due to a calf injury.