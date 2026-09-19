Who will become Bangladesh's next WT20I captain? 

Sultana, who will continue to lead the WODI side, informed the BCB of her decision via email.

She cited a desire to focus on her batting and wicketkeeping as reasons for stepping down.

The board was surprised by her decision but is now considering Nahida and Sobhana as potential replacements.

An official closely involved in the process told Cricbuzz, "I think there are not too many cricketers around to replace Sultana but, as she decided to step down, we have to find someone."