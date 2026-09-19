Who will become Bangladesh's next WT20I captain?
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in the process of identifying a new captain for its women's T20I team. The search comes after Nigar Sultana's decision to step down from the role following the ongoing Asian Games. Left-arm spinner Nahida Akhter and all-rounder Sobhana Mostary have emerged as potential successors. Sultana has been at the helm since 2022, leading Bangladesh to their first World Cup win in a decade during the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Captaincy transition
Sultana's decision and BCB's response
Sultana, who will continue to lead the WODI side, informed the BCB of her decision via email.
She cited a desire to focus on her batting and wicketkeeping as reasons for stepping down.
The board was surprised by her decision but is now considering Nahida and Sobhana as potential replacements.
An official closely involved in the process told Cricbuzz, "I think there are not too many cricketers around to replace Sultana but, as she decided to step down, we have to find someone."
Leadership challenges
Bangladesh's mixed results under Sultana
While Sultana's captaincy has been lauded for some major victories, it has also faced criticism.
Bangladesh went unbeaten in the T20 World Cup qualifiers earlier in 2026 but lost a home series to Sri Lanka and performed poorly in the Scotland-Netherlands tri-series.
Despite these challenges, she made significant contributions with bat and gloves during the 2024 T20 World Cup, scoring 104 runs in four innings and making seven dismissals.
Controversies and changes
Sultana's decision influenced by recent criticisms
Sultana's decision comes amid her disappointment with the BCB's treatment of her in recent times.
Former cricketer Jahanara Alam had accused Sultana of mistreating players and running an autocratic team.
Her recent form has also contributed to her decision, as she has not been performing at the same level lately.
The BCB is also expected to make changes in its coaching set-up after the Asian Games, with former Bangladesh High Performance head coach David Hemp likely to replace Sarowar Imran as women's head coach.
Stats
Key numbers for Akhter, Mostary
With 129 wickets from 111 games at an average of 17.25, Akhter is Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in the WT20I format.
She owns two four-fers and a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Mostary has scored 1,154 runs across 70 games in the format at an average of 19.89.
Her tally includes a solitary fifty and a strike rate of 95.45.