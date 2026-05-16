Najmul Hossain Shanto races past 2,500 Test runs: Key stats  

Bangladesh captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto has raced past 2,500 runs in Test cricket . The southpaw reached the landmark with his 14th run on Day 1 of the second Test match against Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Shanto has been one of Bangladesh's best Test batters in recent years. Here we decode his stats and records in the format.

Knock Shanto was dismissed for 29 Shanto could not make a significant impact as he was dismissed for 29 off 74 balls, having slammed three fours. The number-four batter operated well in a challenging morning session, which saw the hosts reeling at 63/3. Shanto showcased great resistance before Mohammad Abbas ended his stay.

Stats Nine hundreds in the format Playing his 41st Test, Shanto has raced to 2,515 runs at an average of 33.98, as per ESPNcricinfo. The star batter has tallied nine hundreds, as he also owns six fifties. Shanto owns five tons and four fifties on home soil. The tally includes over 1,282 runs at an average of 29.81 from 24 matches (43 innings).

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Information Shanto slammed 101 and 87 in 1st Test against PAK Shanto slammed scores worth 101 and 87 in the 1st Test against Pakistan of the ongoing series. His efforts helped Bangladesh win the Test match and gain a 1-0 lead in the series.

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