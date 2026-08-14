Darwin Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto slams his seventh half-century
What's the story
Najmul Hossain Shanto led Bangladesh from the front on Day 2 of the 1st Test against Australia at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. Shanto slammed a defiant half-century, helping Bangladesh claim a crucial 100-plus lead in the first innings. He also added two pivotal stands with Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mushfiqur Rahim. Shanto smashed 84, bringing up his seventh Test half-century.
Knock
Shanto plays captain's knock
Shanto came in after Tanzid Hasan and Mominul Haque stitched a century stand.
Josh Hazlewood then dismissed Haque against the run of play, exposing Shanto to the middle.
Shanto then contributed 50 to his 93-run stand with Tanzid Hasan, who completed his ton.
After the latter's dismissal, Shanto took Bangladesh toward 300 along with Mushfiqur Rahim.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Right after Australia took the second new ball, Hazlewood dismissed Shanto, who scored 84 off 126 balls (7 fours and a six).
This was Shanto's maiden Test innings against Australia.
In 43 Tests, the Bangladesh skipper has raced to 2,663 runs at an average of 34.14. His conversion rate is outstanding (9 tons and 7 half-centuries).
Information
Seventh 50-plus score overseas
According to Cricinfo, Shanto has an average of 40.17 in away Tests compared to 29.47 at home. This was his seventh 50-plus score in Tests overseas, a tally that includes 4 centuries.