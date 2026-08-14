Darwin Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto slams his seventh half-century

Shanto came in after Tanzid Hasan and Mominul Haque stitched a century stand.

Josh Hazlewood then dismissed Haque against the run of play, exposing Shanto to the middle.

Shanto then contributed 50 to his 93-run stand with Tanzid Hasan, who completed his ton.

After the latter's dismissal, Shanto took Bangladesh toward 300 along with Mushfiqur Rahim.