Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto slams his fourth ODI ton: Stats

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto slammed an incredible century against New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Chattogram. Shanto led Bangladesh's fightback alongside Litton Das after the hosts were down to 32/3. William O'Rourke rocked the Bangladesh top order before the duo added 150-plus runs. Shanto raced to his fourth century in ODIs. Here are the key stats.

Knock Shanto's ton rescues Bangladesh Bangladesh lost opener Saif Hassan on just the second delivery after NZ elected to field. O'Rourke, who gave Bangladesh the blow, knocked over Tanzid Hasan Tamim in his next over. Soumya Sarkar was his third victim (9th over), leaving Bangladesh at 32/3. Shanto and Das then added 160 runs, getting Bangladesh past 190. Although Das departed, Shanto reached his ton off 114 balls.

Information Shanto departs for 105 After completing his century, Shanto took Bangladesh past 220 alongside Towhid Hridoy. However, Jayden Lennox dismissed him for 105 off 119 balls (9 fours and 2 sixes). Bangladesh eventually racked up 265/8 in 50 overs.

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Numbers A look at his numbers According to ESPNcricinfo, Shanto raced to his fourth ton in ODI cricket. His tally also includes 11 half-centuries. Across 64 matches, the Bangladesh batter now has 1,914 runs at an average of 32.44. He has a strike rate of 78.12. Notably, Shanto recorded his fifth 50-plus score against NZ and a maiden ton. He averages 55.28 against this side with 387 runs.

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