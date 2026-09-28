Asian Games: Najmul Hossain Shanto ruled out with health issues
What's the story
Bangladesh cricketer Najmul Hossain Shanto is set to miss the ongoing Asian Games men's cricket competition due to health issues. The team's physiotherapist, Bayjedul Islam Khan, confirmed that Shanto has been suffering from fever since his arrival in Nagoya for the event. He will need time to recover and is set to return to Dhaka on Tuesday.
Health update
Shanto underwent blood test after four days
Bayjedul revealed that Shanto has been suffering from a low-grade fever since his flight from Dhaka.
"It is a low-grade fever, but it has been going up and down till now," he said.
The physio added that the illness has made Shanto weak, and he underwent a blood test after four days for the fever.
While some infection agents were found in his body, he tested negative for influenza and COVID-19.
Team impact
Blow for Bangladesh
Shanto's health issues mean he won't recover in time for the tournament's latter stages, ruling him out for the entire event.
This is a blow for Bangladesh as they prepare to face Malaysia in the fourth quarter-final on Tuesday.
The cricketer had returned to the T20I setup after more than a year-long absence from this format.
Information
Shanto likely to play Afghanistan Test
Despite his Asian Games absence, Shanto is expected to be fit in time to lead Bangladesh in a one-off Test against Afghanistan scheduled to begin on October 9. Under Shanto, Bangladesh recently won a historic Test in Australia.