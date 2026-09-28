Asian Games: Najmul Hossain Shanto ruled out with health issues

Bayjedul revealed that Shanto has been suffering from a low-grade fever since his flight from Dhaka.

"It is a low-grade fever, but it has been going up and down till now," he said.

The physio added that the illness has made Shanto weak, and he underwent a blood test after four days for the fever.

While some infection agents were found in his body, he tested negative for influenza and COVID-19.