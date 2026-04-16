Naman Dhir slams 50 against PBKS, surpasses 1,000 T20 runs
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Naman Dhir showcased his mettle with a superb knock of 50 off 31 balls versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Thursday. MI were reduced to 12/2 after being 12/0 in the 3rd over. Dhir walked in and steadied the ship alongside veteran Quinton de Kock. Here are further details.
Knock
Dhir makes PBKS pay
Dhir, who was batting on 10, was dropped by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 5th over and he made PBKS pay. He smashed Vijaykumar Vyshak for two fours and a six in the 6th over. Dhir also attacked Chahal with de Kock batting freely at the other end. In the 14th over, Dhir brought up his fifty and was dismissed instantly thereafter by Shashank Singh.
Stats
A look at Dhir's T20 and IPL stats
Dhir hit three fours and three sixes in his knock of 50. With this effort, Dhir surpassed 1,000 runs in T20s. He owns 1,013 runs from 52 matches (46 innings) at 25.97. This was his 4th fifty in T20s. Dhir has raced to 53 sixes. 501 of Dhir's T20 runs have come in the IPL from 28 matches (24 innings) at 27.83 (50s: 2).