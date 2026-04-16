Naman Dhir slams 50 against PBKS, surpasses 1,000 T20 runs

Knock

Dhir makes PBKS pay

Dhir, who was batting on 10, was dropped by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 5th over and he made PBKS pay. He smashed Vijaykumar Vyshak for two fours and a six in the 6th over. Dhir also attacked Chahal with de Kock batting freely at the other end. In the 14th over, Dhir brought up his fifty and was dismissed instantly thereafter by Shashank Singh.