Namibia's Volschenk, Green script T20I records with century partnership: Details
What's the story
Zimbabwe defeated Namibia by five runs in a thrilling T20I Tri-Series T20I match at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The game witnessed an incredible turnaround, with Namibia struggling at 76 for six while chasing a massive target of 196 runs. However, Zane Green and Alexander Volschenk staged a remarkable comeback with their fifties. Albeit in a losing cause, the duo recorded a historic 110-run stand for the seventh wicket. Here are further details.
Match details
A partnership for ages
Namibia's chase started on a shaky note as Zimbabwe bowlers reduced them to 76/6 in 11.1 overs.
With the recognized batters back in the hut and the required run rate climbing, Zimbabwe's win looked just a matter of time.
However, Volschenk and Green had other plans.
They kept Namibia in the hunt as their 110-run partnership took the team close to victory, needing 16 runs off the last over.
Unfortunately for them, Zimbabwe's Brad Evans held his nerves as Namibia (190/10) narrowly fell short.
Partnership performance
Second pair with this feat
As per Cricinfo, Volschenk and Green recorded the highest seventh-wicket stand in T20Is and the second highest in overall T20 cricket.
They are just behind Dhaka Capital's Thisara Perera and Chaturanga de Silva's 112-run partnership in the Bangladesh Premier League match against Khulna Tigers last year.
Meanwhile, Volschenk and Green became just the second pair in T20Is to register a century stand for the seventh wicket or lower.
They have joined Belgium's Saber Zakhil and Saqlain Ali, who added 132 runs for the ninth wicket versus Austria in 2021.
Fifties
Key numbers for Green, Volschenk
Green scored a brilliant 54 off just 26 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes.
This was his second T20I fifty, which took him to 750 runs from 83 games at 17.44.
Meanwhile, Volschenk hammered three fours and four sixes for his 56 off 29 balls.
His third fifty across 14 T20Is took him to 282 runs at an average of 35.25.
Notably, Volschenk became the first Namibian batter to record a half-century while operating at eight or lower (T20Is).