Namibia's Volschenk, Green script T20I records with century partnership: Details 

Namibia's chase started on a shaky note as Zimbabwe bowlers reduced them to 76/6 in 11.1 overs.

With the recognized batters back in the hut and the required run rate climbing, Zimbabwe's win looked just a matter of time.

However, Volschenk and Green had other plans.

They kept Namibia in the hunt as their 110-run partnership took the team close to victory, needing 16 runs off the last over.

Unfortunately for them, Zimbabwe's Brad Evans held his nerves as Namibia (190/10) narrowly fell short.