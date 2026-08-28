T20I Tri-Series 2026, Namibia hand South Africa 18-run defeat: Stats

Louren Steenkamp (41) and Frylinck added 84 runs before the latter put on another stand worth 32 alongside Gerhard Erasmus for the 2nd wicket.

South Africa hit back with wickets and restricted Namibia to 163/9. Prenelan Subrayen claimed 3 scalps.

In response, the Proteas unit was reduced to 19/2, 39/3 and 86/5 respectively.

Brevis shone with a brilliant effort but Namibia held their fort.