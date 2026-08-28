T20I Tri-Series 2026, Namibia hand South Africa 18-run defeat: Stats
What's the story
Namibia handed South Africa cricket team a telling 18-run defeat in their T20I Tri-Series 2026 opener on Friday. The match was played at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek. Batting first, hosts Namibia managed 163/9 in 20 overs. Jan Frylinck shone with 60 runs. In response, Dewald Brevis smashed 75 for the Proteas but his effort went in vain. South Africa managed 145/9 in 20 overs.
Summary
How did the match pan out?
Louren Steenkamp (41) and Frylinck added 84 runs before the latter put on another stand worth 32 alongside Gerhard Erasmus for the 2nd wicket.
South Africa hit back with wickets and restricted Namibia to 163/9. Prenelan Subrayen claimed 3 scalps.
In response, the Proteas unit was reduced to 19/2, 39/3 and 86/5 respectively.
Brevis shone with a brilliant effort but Namibia held their fort.
Frylinck
4th half-century in T20Is for Frylinck
Frylinck's effort of 60 from 38 balls had six fours and 2 sixes (SR: 157.89).
In 85 T20Is (66 innings), Frylinck raced to 1,416 runs at 26.71. He smashed his 4th fifty (100s: 2).
He has now smoked 47 sixes, as per Cricinfo.
In 32 home matches, the batter has amassed 624 runs from 24 innings at 29.66 with one hundred and 3 fifties.
Information
A crucial 41-run effort from Steenkamp
Steenkamp smashed 2 sixes and 3 fours in his knock of 41 off 29 balls. He now owns 372 runs from 15 matches for Namibia at an average of 24.80.
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Summary of SA's wicket-takers
Duan Jansen managed 2/32 from 4 overs. Nqobani Mokoena picked 1/39 from his 4-over spell. Subrayen impressed, claiming 3/32 from 4 overs. Skipper Bjorn Fortuin bowled 4 overs and managed 2/17 (1 maiden). Brevis picked one scalp as well (1/22) from 2 overs.
Brevis
Brevis slams his 2nd fifty for the Proteas
Brevis's knock of 75 had four fours and five sixes. He consumed 50 balls.
In 31 matches for South Africa, he has amassed 772 runs at 28.59. He recorded his 2nd fifty (100s: 1).
Brevis has now slammed 60 sixes for the Proteas, striking at 161.84.
Over 500 of his runs (505) have come in away matches (home of opposition).
Information
15th fifty in 20 overs cricket
Overall in the 20-over format, Brevis has racked up 3,678 runs from 155 matches (142 innings) at 28.96. His strike rate is 151.79. He recorded his 15th half-century (100s: 3). He has smoked 270 sixes.
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How did the Namibia bowlers fare?
Erasmus bagged 1/7 from 2 overs. Ruben Trumpelmann bowled 4 overs and picked 3/24. Jack Brassell managed 1/29 from his 4 overs. JJ Smit bowled 4 overs and claimed 3/31. Max Heingo picked 1/27 from 4 overs. Bernard Scholtz bowled 2 overs and clocked 0/25.
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Namibia 2-0 South Africa (H2H record)
Namibia and South Africa clashed for the 2nd time in T20Is. Namibia have beaten the Proteas on both occasions. Before this, they downed the Proteas by 4 wickets in October 2025.