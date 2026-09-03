US Open 2026, Naomi Osaka books 3rd-round berth: Key stats
What's the story
Naomi Osaka has reached the 3rd round at 2026 US Open in women's singles. She overcame Katerina Siniakova in three sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Osaka won the contest 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 to march safely into the next round. Earlier, the 13th seed Osaka downed Anastasia Zakharova 7-6, 7-6 in a closely contested 1st-round clash. Here are further details and stats.
Numbers
80-28 win-loss record for Osaka at Grand Slams
Osaka, who is a two-time US Open winner and one-time semi-finalist, has raced to a 30-7 win-loss record at this event.
Overall, the four-time Grand Slam winner now owns an 80-28 win-loss record.
In the 2026 season, Osaka hasn't quite delivered at Grand Slams.
She reached the 3rd round at Australian Open and fourth round at Roland Garros before a quarter-final berth at Wimbledon.
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2nd Japanese player with this record
As per Opta, Osaka is the second Japanese player in the Open Era with 80+ women's singles Grand Slam main draw wins after Ai Sugiyama (84).
Information
Here are the match stats
Osaka doled out 11 aces compared to her opponent's three. In terms of double faults, Siniakova committed seven with Osaka committing 5. Osaka converted 6/10 break points and clocked 31 winners. Siniakova made 37 unforced errors compared to Osaka's 29.