US Open 2026, Naomi Osaka books 3rd-round berth: Key stats

Osaka, who is a two-time US Open winner and one-time semi-finalist, has raced to a 30-7 win-loss record at this event.

Overall, the four-time Grand Slam winner now owns an 80-28 win-loss record.

In the 2026 season, Osaka hasn't quite delivered at Grand Slams.

She reached the 3rd round at Australian Open and fourth round at Roland Garros before a quarter-final berth at Wimbledon.