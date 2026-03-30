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Pakistan's Naseem Shah fined PKR 20 million for political tweet
The fine is believed to be the largest in Pakistan cricket history

Pakistan's Naseem Shah fined PKR 20 million for political tweet

By Parth Dhall
Mar 30, 2026
11:54 pm
What's the story

Fast bowler Naseem Shah has been fined a whopping PKR 20 million (approximately $72,000) by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). According to ESPNcricinfo, the fine is "believed to be the largest" in Pakistan cricket history. A tweet from Naseem's account, which has been deleted, criticised Punjab's chief minister, Maryam Nawaz. The report added that Naseem later issued an unconditional apology and sacked his social media manager.

Disciplinary action

PCB's decision follows show-cause notice to Naseem

The PCB's decision comes two days after issuing a show-cause notice to Naseem. The fine was announced in a statement from the PCB, which said that the fast bowler had breached several clauses of his central contract. This is not the first time the PCB has taken a strong stance against political expression among its cricketers.

Social media controversy

Naseem's tweet aimed at Nawaz was later deleted

Ahead of the PSL opening game, Naseem appeared to target Nawaz. His account quote-tweeted a post from the PCB media account, asking, "Why is she treated like the Queen at Lord's?" The post was deleted minutes later, and another post claimed that his account had been hacked and later recovered. As mentioned, the Pakistan seamer issued an unconditional apology and sacked his social media manager.

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Policy enforcement

PCB's stance on political expression among players

The PCB has been strict about political expression among its cricketers. Last year, all-rounder Aamer Jamal was fined over PKR 1 million for showing a slogan supporting the former Pakistan PM and cricket team captain Imran Khan. As per ESPNcricinfo, Naseem has been docked a fine 16 times higher than Jamal. This amounts to nearly eight months of his central contract salary.

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Career highlights

Naseem had a rough start to PSL season

Earlier this year, Naseem emerged as the most expensive player at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) auction. He had a rough outing for Rawalpindi Pindiz against Peshawar Zalmi, conceding 51 runs without a wicket. Despite this setback, Naseem has been a key player for Pakistan across formats, with 60 Test, 60 ODI, and 32 T20I wickets to his name.

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