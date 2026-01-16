Nat Sciver-Brunt has dominated Deepti Sharma in WPL: Stats 

Albeit in a losing cause, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt scored an impressive 65 off just 43 balls against UP Warriorz in the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) affair in Navi Mumbai. Despite the challenging conditions favoring UP Warriorz bowlers, Sciver-Brunt's stellar performance helped Mumbai recover from a difficult start and post a total of 161/5. The England star also gave UPW's Deepti Sharma a hard time in the game. Here, we decode their rivalry in WPL.

Knock Sciver-Brunt scored three fours against Deepti in the match Sciver-Brunt's innings in the aforementioned game was a mix of aggression and finesse, hitting nine boundaries and a six. Three of those boundaries came off Deepti's bowling. Notably, the latter also created an opportunity to trap Sciver-Brunt in the 18th over. It was a caught-and-bowled chance as the UPW star failed to hold on to the return catch. She eventually finished her spell with 1/31 from four overs.

Information Sciver-Brunt strikes at 155.76 in this battle As per Cricbuzz, Sciver-Brunt has hit Deepti for 81 runs off just 52 balls in WPL without getting dismissed. The tally includes 10 fours, one six, and a strike rate of 155.76. This is significantly higher than her WPL career strike rate of 142.89.

