Injured Nathan Ellis ruled out of remainder of BBL finals 

Hobart Hurricanes's captain Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) finals due to a hamstring injury. The news comes as a major setback for their title defense hopes. The Hurricanes are set to face Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday evening, with the winner progressing to the decider against the Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Injury impact Ellis's injury and replacement Ellis had missed the Knockout final against Melbourne Stars after picking up the injury while playing against Brisbane Heat. Despite traveling to Sydney with hopes of playing, he was withdrawn from the squad just hours before the match. Charlie Wakim has been named as his replacement for the match. Ben McDermott will lead Hurricanes in Ellis's absence. The latter has claimed 14 wickets in the ongoing season at 21.28 (ER: 9.03).

Official confirmation Hurricanes confirm Ellis's absence in official statement The Hobart Hurricanes confirmed Ellis's absence from the rest of the BBL season and finals due to hamstring tightness. "Ellis, who missed the Knockout on Wednesday night, was aiming to return for the final two matches of the BBL finals but was unfortunately unable to overcome the injury," said an official statement from the club.

