Injured Nathan Ellis ruled out of remainder of BBL finals
What's the story
Hobart Hurricanes's captain Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) finals due to a hamstring injury. The news comes as a major setback for their title defense hopes. The Hurricanes are set to face Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday evening, with the winner progressing to the decider against the Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium on Sunday.
Injury impact
Ellis's injury and replacement
Ellis had missed the Knockout final against Melbourne Stars after picking up the injury while playing against Brisbane Heat. Despite traveling to Sydney with hopes of playing, he was withdrawn from the squad just hours before the match. Charlie Wakim has been named as his replacement for the match. Ben McDermott will lead Hurricanes in Ellis's absence. The latter has claimed 14 wickets in the ongoing season at 21.28 (ER: 9.03).
Official confirmation
Hurricanes confirm Ellis's absence in official statement
The Hobart Hurricanes confirmed Ellis's absence from the rest of the BBL season and finals due to hamstring tightness. "Ellis, who missed the Knockout on Wednesday night, was aiming to return for the final two matches of the BBL finals but was unfortunately unable to overcome the injury," said an official statement from the club.
Future implications
Ellis's injury raises concerns for T20 World Cup
Ellis, the Hurricanes's leading wicket-taker, had already been rested from Australia's three-match T20I series in Pakistan next week. His ongoing injury situation is a concern ahead of the T20 World Cup, where he is expected to be a key part of the pace attack. Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over Chris Jordan's participation in the Challenger final against Sixers after he didn't bowl or field against Stars due to a possible aggravated previous injury.