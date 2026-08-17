Andrew McDonald defends Nathan Lyon after poor Test performance
What's the story
Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has defended veteran spinner Nathan Lyon after his disappointing performance in their recent Test defeat to Bangladesh. Despite being Australia's second-most successful Test bowler with 568 wickets, Lyon struggled to make an impact in the first Test. He conceded 102 runs in the first innings, managing a solitary wicket. Australia now eye a win to avoid a series sweep.
Coach's perspective
Bangladesh batters handled Lyon well, says McDonald
McDonald acknowledged that Bangladesh's players handled Lyon exceptionally well, even against Australia's fast bowlers.
He praised their patience and discipline, saying they "played the ball late" and were "very patient."
The coach also noted that Lyon had a tough time due to the conditions favoring batters.
He said, "There wasn't a lot in the surface at that point of time for Nathan."
Information
Australia have been backing Lyon
At 38, Lyon is nearing at the fag end of his career. Over the years, Australia have backed their premier off-spinner regardless of the conditions. He is part of Australia's famous bowling quatret, including Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.
Player scrutiny
McDonald defends Labuschagne
Along with Lyon, senior batter Marnus Labuschagne was also under the scanner for his performance in Darwin.
He scored just one run in the first innings and 31 in the second.
McDonald defended Labuschagne's second-innings knock, saying he was looking good until he got out.
However, he admitted that it's not a big score and that they are working hard as a coaching group to improve their performances.
Team dynamics
Concerns over Australia's senior players
The performances of Lyon and Labuschagne have sparked a debate about the team's composition.
Despite having plenty of experience, Australia's average age is closer to 34, which has raised concerns among some, including Ricky Ponting.
However, McDonald warned against making hasty changes based on one performance.
He said, "A loss doesn't help that. But these players have got a fair bit of cricket left in them."