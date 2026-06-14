3 police officers suspended for allegedly assaulting Bangladesh cricketer
What's the story
Three police officers have been suspended over the alleged assault of Bangladeshi cricketer Nayeem Hasan. The incident, which took place in Chattogram late on Friday night, sparked widespread outrage across Bangladesh. A three-member investigation committee has been formed to probe the matter. The suspended officers include Sub-Inspector Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Bhuiyan and Constable Mohammad Rasel Chowdhury among others.
Official response
CMP Commissioner visited Nayeem's home
Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Shawkat Ali visited Nayeem's home on Saturday. He assured that action would be taken against the three suspended officers after the investigation. CMP Deputy Commissioner Amirul Islam said initial indications suggest that the officers involved failed to follow proper procedures during their operation. He promised justice for Nayeem and punishment for those found responsible in this case.
Assault details
What exactly happened?
Nayeem was reportedly assaulted by police in Chattogram while returning home from a match earlier in the day. The officers stopped his CNG-run auto-rickshaw near Lalkhan Bazar area and allegedly assaulted him. Despite onlookers identifying him as a national cricketer, the police did not relent. Nayeem was later released early Saturday morning.
Public outrage
Outrage in Bangladesh cricket
The incident drew widespread condemnation from Bangladesh's cricketing community. Several prominent cricketers, including Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das, expressed their shock over the assault. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh also issued statements condemning the attack and demanding justice for Nayeem. BCB President Tamim Iqbal assured that necessary actions would be taken to support Nayeem and other players in similar situations.
Information
Nayeem has played 14 Tests for Bangladesh
The 26-year-old Nayeem, who happens to be an off-spinner, has played 14 Tests for Bangladesh between November 2018 and June 2025. His tally includes 48 wickets at 28.56 (5W: 4, 4W: 1). He is yet to play an ODI or T20I match.