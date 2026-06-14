3 police officers suspended for allegedly assaulting Bangladesh cricketer

Official response

CMP Commissioner visited Nayeem's home

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Shawkat Ali visited Nayeem's home on Saturday. He assured that action would be taken against the three suspended officers after the investigation. CMP Deputy Commissioner Amirul Islam said initial indications suggest that the officers involved failed to follow proper procedures during their operation. He promised justice for Nayeem and punishment for those found responsible in this case.