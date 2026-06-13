Bangladesh cricketer Nayeem Hasan assaulted by police officers: Details here
What's the story
Bangladesh cricketer Nayeem Hasan was allegedly assaulted by police officers in Chattogram on Friday night, as per ESPNcricinfo. The incident took place when he was returning home from Dhaka airport after his team's match in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. The policemen stopped the auto-rickshaw he was traveling in near Lalkhan Bazar area of the city and physically assaulted him.
Eyewitness testimony
Nayeem was unaware of the reason behind their aggression
Nayeem said he was unaware of the reason behind their aggression and described them as hostile. He said they caught him by the throat and pushed him into another auto-rickshaw to take him to a police station. When onlookers told the police that he was a national cricketer, they didn't pay heed. "I repeatedly told them who I was, but they refused to listen," Nayeem told reporters later.
Call for accountability
Here are his exact words
Nayeem was beaten with sticks and plastic pipes by the police officers. When he identified himself at the police station, the officer-in-charge told him to keep his eyes down while speaking. "If they were really police officers, why did they try to put me into a CNG instead of a police vehicle? I want a fair investigation and justice over the entire incident," he said.
Assurance of justice
Action will be taken against guilty officers: Police
Responding to the incident, Chattogram Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Amirul Islam said action will be taken against those found guilty. "It appears initially that the officers involved did not follow proper procedures during the operation," he told The Daily Sun. "We will ensure that he [Nayeem] receives justice, and whoever is found responsible will be brought under punishment."
BCB's response
BCB demands thorough investigation
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident. "The board strongly condemns the unacceptable and inappropriate conduct displayed toward the player and views the matter with the utmost seriousness," it said in a statement. "Such treatment of a national athlete is deeply regrettable and warrants immediate attention." The Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh has also demanded strict action against those involved in Nayeem's alleged harassment.
Information
Nayeem has played 14 Tests for Bangladesh
The 26-year-old Nayeem, who happens to be an off-spinner, has played 14 Tests for Bangladesh between November 2018 and June 2025. His tally includes 48 wickets at 28.56 (5W: 4, 4W: 1). He is yet to play an ODI or T20I match.