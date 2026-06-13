Bangladesh cricketer Nayeem Hasan assaulted by police officers: Details here

Eyewitness testimony

Nayeem was unaware of the reason behind their aggression

Nayeem said he was unaware of the reason behind their aggression and described them as hostile. He said they caught him by the throat and pushed him into another auto-rickshaw to take him to a police station. When onlookers told the police that he was a national cricketer, they didn't pay heed. "I repeatedly told them who I was, but they refused to listen," Nayeem told reporters later.