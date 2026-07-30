Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra reaches javelin throw final
What's the story
Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the men's javelin throw final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG). He secured his spot with a best throw of 79.61m in his second attempt during the qualification round. The event was tough, but all three Indians, including Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, made it through to the final round.
Qualification details
Neeraj secures his spot in the final
Neeraj started his qualification attempt with a throw of 76.28m, which put him seventh among the 18 participants.
He improved his performance in the second attempt with a throw of 79.61m, climbing up to fifth place on the standings.
Notably, no athlete could breach the automatic qualification mark of 84m, leading to all top-12 performers qualifying for the medal round.
Indian representation
Rohit also qualifies for the final
Rohit started with a throw of 77.04m, placing him one spot above Neeraj after the first round of throws.
He improved his throw to 78.37m in his second attempt and chose not to take his third attempt as he had already qualified.
Yash Vir started his qualification attempt with a throw of 73.89m and improved it to 74.45m in the second round.
He next registered a throw of 78.36m, securing his place in the final.
Information
Final scheduled for Saturday
The final is scheduled for Saturday at 12:45am IST, where all three Indian athletes will compete for medals. Neeraj would vie for his second CWG medal, having won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast edition.