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Home / News / Sports News / Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra reaches javelin throw final
Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra reaches javelin throw final
Neeraj Chopra advanced alongside Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh

Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra reaches javelin throw final

By Parth Dhall
Jul 30, 2026
04:36 pm
What's the story

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the men's javelin throw final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG). He secured his spot with a best throw of 79.61m in his second attempt during the qualification round. The event was tough, but all three Indians, including Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, made it through to the final round.

Qualification details

Neeraj secures his spot in the final

Neeraj started his qualification attempt with a throw of 76.28m, which put him seventh among the 18 participants.

He improved his performance in the second attempt with a throw of 79.61m, climbing up to fifth place on the standings.

Notably, no athlete could breach the automatic qualification mark of 84m, leading to all top-12 performers qualifying for the medal round.

Indian representation

Rohit also qualifies for the final

Rohit started with a throw of 77.04m, placing him one spot above Neeraj after the first round of throws.

He improved his throw to 78.37m in his second attempt and chose not to take his third attempt as he had already qualified.

Yash Vir started his qualification attempt with a throw of 73.89m and improved it to 74.45m in the second round.

He next registered a throw of 78.36m, securing his place in the final.

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Information

Final scheduled for Saturday

The final is scheduled for Saturday at 12:45am IST, where all three Indian athletes will compete for medals. Neeraj would vie for his second CWG medal, having won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast edition.

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