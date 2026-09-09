World Cup 2027: Ashish Nehra answers the big Rohit-Kohli question
What's the story
As India move toward the 2027 ODI World Cup, the future of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the format remains a hot topic. The long gaps between India's ODI matches have only added to this uncertainty. Despite BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia recently dismissing rumors of a potential exclusion for Rohit from future ODI squads, debates continue over his place in the team. Another former cricketer has weighed in on the same.
Expert opinion
Nehra's take on Rohit-Kohli's World Cup chances
Former India seamer Ashish Nehra, who was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team, is the latest to share his thoughts on whether Rohit and Kohli will make it to the quadrennial event in October-November next year.
At the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) annual awards ceremony earlier this week, he said that while both players have had stellar careers over the last decade, it is too early to say if they will be part of the squad.
Unpredictability
'13 months a long time'
Nehra used the example of his Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill not being included in India's T20I squad despite being the captain in ODIs and Tests.
He said, "We all know what Rohit and Virat have achieved over the last decade. But for me, 13 months is a long time. It is very difficult to say right now whether Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli will be there."
"We have seen, not in Indian cricket but in any sport, that even 2-3 weeks before, things change."
Performance matters
'If they are doing well and performing, why not?'
Nehra stressed that if Rohit and Kohli continue to perform well, they should be considered for the World Cup.
However, he also noted that the final decision would not solely be his or a coach's but would involve selectors and other decision-makers as well.
He said, "If they are doing well and performing, why not? But again, if you were the coach, or if I were the coach, it would not be my decision alone."
Details
India's upcoming ODI fixtures
After the West Indies T20I series at home, India will tour New Zealand for five ODIs in November. The tour also includes five T20Is and two Tests.
Later, in December, a home series against Sri Lanka will be played, which will also include three ODIs.
After this, Zimbabwe will visit India for three ODIs. These matches are crucial to finalize the Playing XI ahead of the ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
Form
Current form of Kohli, Rohit
Both Kohli and Rohit, who only play the 50-over format, last featured in the England ODI series. Although India lost the series 1-2, the duo had positive returns.
Kohli and Rohit recorded 50-plus scores at Lord's as India fell short of what would have been a record run-chase.
While Kohli showed his usual bravado (74 off 60 balls), Rohit scored a record-breaking ton amid the outside noise over his potential retirement.