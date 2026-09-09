World Cup 2027: Ashish Nehra answers the big Rohit-Kohli question

Former India seamer Ashish Nehra, who was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team, is the latest to share his thoughts on whether Rohit and Kohli will make it to the quadrennial event in October-November next year.

At the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) annual awards ceremony earlier this week, he said that while both players have had stellar careers over the last decade, it is too early to say if they will be part of the squad.