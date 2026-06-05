Asian Games: Nepal, Malaysia, HK, Oman qualify for cricket event 

Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Oman have qualified for the men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games . The event will be held in Japan from September to October. The four teams secured their spots by topping their respective groups in a qualifying tournament held in Singapore. They will join Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, as well as host nation Japan in the 10-team competition starting September 24.

Group leaders Nepal topped Group A Nepal and Malaysia topped Group A of the qualifying tournament. Nepal, who played in the T20 World Cup earlier this year, started their campaign with a massive 221-run victory over China. They scored 313 for two wickets with opener Kushal Bhurtel scoring a blistering century off just 43 balls. This was also the first time any team has scored over 300 runs in men's T20 cricket twice.

Qualification secured Hong Kong, Oman remain unbeaten in Group B Malaysia also won their opening match against China, securing their qualification for the Asian Games. Meanwhile, in Group B, both Hong Kong and Oman remained unbeaten after defeating Bahrain and Singapore. Their last league match was just a formality to decide the semi-final line-ups. The winner of the Hong Kong vs Oman match will face Malaysia in the semi-final while the loser will take on Nepal.

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