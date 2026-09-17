Bangladesh to tour Nepal for historic three-match T20I series: Details
What's the story
Bangladesh are set to tour Nepal for a three-match T20I series in March next year. The games will be played in Kathmandu, with the first match starting on March 26. The series will be dedicated to the victims of recent floods in Nepal, according to a statement from Bangladesh. This will be the first bilateral series between the two men's teams and Bangladesh's first-ever tour of Nepal.
Official remarks
A message of friendship and solidarity
"The three matches will provide an opportunity for Bangladesh and Nepal to come together through cricket and convey a message of friendship and solidarity at a time of great loss," confirmed Bangladesh in a statement.
The upcoming series marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations between the two nations, having previously met twice during ICC Men's T20 World Cups in 2014 and 2024.
Match details
Venue and schedule
The three-match T20I series will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu.
The matches are scheduled for March 26, 2027, with Bangladesh already qualified for the next edition of the T20 World Cup in 2028.
Nepal hopes to join them through a Global Qualifier, making this series even more crucial for both teams' future cricketing endeavors.
Do you know?
Nepal beat West Indies last year
Nepal hosted the West Indies for a three-match T20I series last September in Sharjah. They won the historic series 2-1, marking Nepal's first-ever series win against a Full Member nation. Their rise in international cricket has been phenomenal.