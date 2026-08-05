India's four net bowlers for SL Tests: Why they matter
What's the story
The Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, has arrived in Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, starting August 15. The squad is accompanied by four net bowlers - Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Tanush Kotian and Vipraj Nigam. They will assist the team in its preparations for the upcoming matches. Notably, the side will play a warm-up fixture before the Test series.
Team composition
Two spinners and two bowling all-rounders
The group of net bowlers that has joined the Indian team in Sri Lanka comprises two spinners and two bowling all-rounders.
Leg-spinner Vipraj and left-arm wrist-spinner Shivang join off-spinner Kotian and left-arm spinning all-rounder Dubey as practice bowlers.
This diverse skill set is expected to help the Indian team prepare for different match situations in Sri Lanka's conditions.
Player profiles
Vipraj was part of India A's squad
Vipraj has emerged as a dependable leg-spinner who can also contribute with the bat.
He was recently part of India A's squad for a tri-nation series in Sri Lanka.
Shivang was one of the breakout stars of IPL 2026, while Kotian has been a regular in the domestic circuit.
Dubey has been a prolific wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy for the last two seasons. He was also a part of the India squad for a one-off Test against Afghanistan in June.
Squad updates
Injury concerns for Team India ahead of SL Tests
India have been hit by several injuries ahead of the series.
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out after failing to recover from a left knee injury he suffered during an ODI series against England. Auqib Nabi has been named as his replacement.
Harshit Rana is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Nitish Kumar Reddy is recovering from a quadriceps injury.
All-rounder Washington Sundar will miss the first Test with a hamstring issue.
Pre-series preparation
Schedule of the Test series
As mentioned, India will play a warm-up match from August 7 before the first Test.
The two-match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, begins at Galle International Stadium from August 15.
The second Test will be played at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from August 23 to 27.