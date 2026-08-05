India's four net bowlers for SL Tests: Why they matter

Vipraj has emerged as a dependable leg-spinner who can also contribute with the bat.

He was recently part of India A's squad for a tri-nation series in Sri Lanka.

Shivang was one of the breakout stars of IPL 2026, while Kotian has been a regular in the domestic circuit.

Dubey has been a prolific wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy for the last two seasons. He was also a part of the India squad for a one-off Test against Afghanistan in June.