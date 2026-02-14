'We haven't..': Netherlands coach rues lack of exposure under lights 

Ryan Cook, the head coach of the Netherlands cricket team, has suggested that the lack of exposure to night matches contributed to their recent defeat to the USA in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup match Chennai. Before Friday, they had not played a day-night or night T20I since September. Cook admitted that this was a factor but refused to use it as an excuse for their performance.

Training challenges No practice sessions under lights for the Netherlands Cook revealed that the Netherlands team hasn't had any practice sessions under lights yet. He said, "We haven't had any practices under lights yet, so we had a rained-off practice and a rained-off match [against Bangladesh in Sylhet]." He added that their training on Thursday was not allowed under lights either. Cook stressed that this was the first time most of his players were playing at night since Bangladesh.

Performance focus Cook stresses on the need to perform better Despite the challenges, Cook stressed that the team should have performed better. He said, "It's obviously quite new for most of the guys. But that's not an excuse for us, we've got to go out there and do the business." The Netherlands team fell short of their target by 93 runs in Chennai on Friday. They were chasing a target of 197 but managed only 103 runs in 15.5 overs, losing seven wickets to spin.

Game analysis Cook admits misreading conditions at Chepauk Cook also reflected on the team's decision-making and execution during the match. He said, "There was no dew out there tonight, so obviously their [USA's] spinners were able to grip the ball really well." The Netherlands team had opted to chase, possibly due to dew which affected Chennai Super Kings's games at Chepauk in IPL 2025. Cook admitted they could have misread conditions at Chepauk.

