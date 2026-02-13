All-round USA down Netherlands in 2026 T20 World Cup: Stats

An all-round USA defeated Netherlands in Match 21 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. The match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, saw USA score a solid 196/6 in 20 overs. Saiteja Mukkamalla led the way with 79 runs. Meanwhile, Bas de Leede claimed a three-fer. In response, the Dutch faltered with the bat to surrender this Group A clash.

Summary How did USA's innings pan out? Mukkamalla came to the crease when USA were 27/1 following the dismissal of Shayan Jahangir, who perished after a 14-ball 20. Thereafter, Mukkamalla and Monank Patel were part of a 59-run stand. After Patel's dismissal (82/2), USA also lost Sanjay Krishnamurthi (102/3). Shubham Ranjane then joined Mukkamalla and the two steadied the ship once again. Ranjane's unbeaten 48 helped USA surpass 190.

Information Patel scores a valuable 36 USA skipper Patel scored 36 runs off 22 balls. He hit three fours and a six. With this knock, he raced to 959 T20I runs from 46 matches (39 innings) at 26.63. His strike rate is 136.41.

Saiteja Mukkamalla Saiteja Mukkamalla shines with a 79-run knock Mukkamalla's knock of 79 was laced with five fours and 4 sixes. He struck at 154.90. With this effort, he raced to a tally of 720 runs from 20 T20Is at an average of 42.35, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 6th fifty in T20Is. He also owns a ton. Overall in T20s, he has 900 runs from 32 matches at 33.33.

Record 5th-highest score by an Associate team batter As per Cricbuzz, Mukkamalla now owns the 5th-highest individual scores at T20 WC for an Associate team. 94* - Aaron Jones (USA) vs CAN, Grand Prairie, 2024 86 - Michael Jones (SCOT) vs IRE, Hobart, 2022 84 - George Munsey (SCOT) vs ITA, Kolkata, 2026 80* - Andries Gous (USA) vs SA, North Sound, 2024 79 -Saiteja Mukkamalla (USA) vs NED, Chennai, 2026

Information De Leede races to 58 T20 scalps With this effort of 3/37, de Leede has raced to 58 T20 wickets from 72 matches (58 innings) at 21.91, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, 44 of his T20 scalps have come for the Dutch in 48 T20Is (37 innings) at just 18.79.

Do you know? Ranjane averages a solid 68 in T20Is Ranjane hammered a vital unbeaten 48 off 24 balls. He slammed three fours and 2 sixes. In three T20I matches for USA, he now owns 136 runs at 68. He owns a strike rate of 178.94.

Chase How did Netherlands perform in the chase? Michael Levitt was dismissed early on as the Dutch were reduced to 9/1. Max O'Dowd and de Leede then added 32 runs for the 2nd wicket. USA hit back and reduced Netherlands to 53/4 in the 7th over. Mohammad Mohsin then got Zach Lion-Cachet's wicket as Netherlands were 66/5. USA kept the pressure on Netherlands with Harmeet Singh shining with the ball.