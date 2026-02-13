T20 World Cup: Bas de Leede picks 3/37 versus USA

Spell

De Leede does a reasonable job

Introduced in the 9th over, de Leede conceded 9 runs and dismissed USA captain Monank Patel (36). In the 17th over, de Leede dismissed half-centurion Saiteja Mukkamalla. The 19th over saw de Leede get smacked for a four and a six by Shubham Ranjane before he got the wicket of Milind Kumar.