T20 World Cup: Bas de Leede picks 3/37 versus USA
What's the story
Netherlands bowler Bas de Leede picked 3/37 versus USA in Match 21 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. The Group A contest in Chennai saw Netherlands get floored by USA, who scored 196/6 in 20 overs after being asked to bat. De Leede was the pick of Netherlands bowlers with a three-fer from 4 overs. Here's more.
Spell
De Leede does a reasonable job
Introduced in the 9th over, de Leede conceded 9 runs and dismissed USA captain Monank Patel (36). In the 17th over, de Leede dismissed half-centurion Saiteja Mukkamalla. The 19th over saw de Leede get smacked for a four and a six by Shubham Ranjane before he got the wicket of Milind Kumar.
Information
De Leede races to 58 T20 scalps
With this effort, de Leede has raced to 58 T20 wickets from 72 matches (58 innings) at 21.91, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, 44 of his T20 scalps have come for the Dutch in 48 T20Is (37 innings) at just 18.79.