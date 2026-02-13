T20 World Cup: USA's Saiteja Mukkamalla hammers 79 versus Netherlands

USA's Saiteja Mukkamalla hammered a 79-run knock versus Netherlands in Match 21 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. The match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, saw Mukkamalla come out on top against the Dutch in a crucial Group A clash. He added 59 runs alongside skipper Monank Patel (2nd wicket) and another 54-run partnership with Shubham Ranjane (4th wicket).

Knock Mukkamalla shares two vital partnerships Mukkamalla came to the crease when USA were 27/1 following the dismissal of Shayan Jahangir, who perished after a 14-ball 20. Thereafter, Mukkamalla and Patel were part of a 59-run stand. After Patel's dismissal (82/2), USA also lost Sanjay Krishnamurthi (102/3). Ranjane then joined Mukkamalla and the two steadied the ship once again. Mukkamalla, who looked solid, was finally dismissed in the 17th over.

Runs Mukkamalla slams his 6th fifty in T20Is Mukkamalla's knock of 79 was laced with five fours and 4 sixes. He struck at 154.90. With this effort, he has raced to a tally of 720 runs from 20 T20Is at an average of 42.35, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 6th fifty in T20Is. He also owns a ton. Overall in T20s, he has 900 runs from 32 matches at 33.33.

Do you know? USA score 196/6 in 20 overs USA scored 196/6 in 20 overs. Besides Mukkamalla's 79, Ranjane hit an unbeaten 48. Meanwhile, Patel scored 36 runs upfront. Bas de Leede managed 3/37 for the Dutch.

