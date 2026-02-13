T20 World Cup: USA's Saiteja Mukkamalla hammers 79 versus Netherlands
USA's Saiteja Mukkamalla hammered a 79-run knock versus Netherlands in Match 21 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. The match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, saw Mukkamalla come out on top against the Dutch in a crucial Group A clash. He added 59 runs alongside skipper Monank Patel (2nd wicket) and another 54-run partnership with Shubham Ranjane (4th wicket).
Mukkamalla shares two vital partnerships
Mukkamalla came to the crease when USA were 27/1 following the dismissal of Shayan Jahangir, who perished after a 14-ball 20. Thereafter, Mukkamalla and Patel were part of a 59-run stand. After Patel's dismissal (82/2), USA also lost Sanjay Krishnamurthi (102/3). Ranjane then joined Mukkamalla and the two steadied the ship once again. Mukkamalla, who looked solid, was finally dismissed in the 17th over.
Mukkamalla slams his 6th fifty in T20Is
Mukkamalla's knock of 79 was laced with five fours and 4 sixes. He struck at 154.90. With this effort, he has raced to a tally of 720 runs from 20 T20Is at an average of 42.35, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 6th fifty in T20Is. He also owns a ton. Overall in T20s, he has 900 runs from 32 matches at 33.33.
USA score 196/6 in 20 overs
USA scored 196/6 in 20 overs. Besides Mukkamalla's 79, Ranjane hit an unbeaten 48. Meanwhile, Patel scored 36 runs upfront. Bas de Leede managed 3/37 for the Dutch.
5th-highest score by an Associate team batter
As per Cricbuzz, Mukkamalla now owns the 5th-highest individual scores at T20 WC for an Associate team. 94* - Aaron Jones (USA) vs CAN, Grand Prairie, 2024 86 - Michael Jones (SCOT) vs IRE, Hobart, 2022 84 - George Munsey (SCOT) vs ITA, Kolkata, 2026 80* - Andries Gous (USA) vs SA, North Sound, 2024 79 -Saiteja Mukkamalla (USA) vs NED, Chennai, 2026