'Never thought I'd be dropped again': Axar Patel opens up

Star Indian all-rounder Axar Patel has been appointed as the vice-captain of India's T20I team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup . The all-rounder spoke to Times of India about his journey and growth as a player since the last T20 World Cup, which was in 2024. "This journey started from the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. I have been maturing day by day as a cricketer," he said.

Leadership experience Axar's captaincy role with Delhi Capitals Patel credited his leadership role with Delhi Capitals for his growth as a player. "Becoming captain of Delhi Capitals helped me understand my growth as a person. I got to know more about game awareness, like how to use players in different situations," he said. This experience has contributed significantly to his understanding of the game and its strategies.

Overcoming challenges Axar's resilience during tough times Patel opened up about the tough times he faced when he was dropped from the team. "Those days were very difficult for me. Whatever I am today is because of those days," he said. He made a comeback in 2021 after being dropped in 2018 and learned to stay positive in tough situations, which helped him perform under pressure during the last T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Career progression Axar's evolution as a player Patel also spoke about his evolution as a player, from starting off as a batter to becoming a full-time spinner. He recalled how he doubted himself in his early days but worked hard on his batting after being dropped in 2018. "When MS Dhoni was mentor of the 2021 WC team, he told me that I put pressure on myself by thinking I had to perform all the time," Patel said.

Team strategy Axar's role in India's flexible batting lineup Patel clarified his role in India's flexible batting lineup, saying if he has been sent up the order, it means the team trusts him and he has the talent to perform this role. He added that he is given a specific role like any other specialist batter. This shows his adaptability and understanding of team dynamics in cricket.

Personal life Axar's approach to work-life balance Patel shared his approach to work-life balance, saying he believes in keeping a fun environment but it shouldn't be taken for granted. "My nature is to be a fun-loving guy, but when you're a senior player or in a leadership group, you have to draw a line," he said. This highlights his understanding of professionalism and maintaining team spirit at the same time.