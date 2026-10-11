New Zealand recall Allen, Ferguson for India ODIs: Details 

New Zealand have named separate squads for the first three ODIs and the last two matches. Mitchell Santner will captain both teams.

A section of the squad will depart for Wellington after the third ODI to prepare for the subsequent Test series.

Allen and Ferguson last played an ODI in 2023, with Ferguson's last appearance being in the World Cup semi-final against India in Mumbai.

Seifert's last ODI was during a home series against Pakistan 18 months ago.