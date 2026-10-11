New Zealand recall Allen, Ferguson for India ODIs: Details
What's the story
New Zealand Cricket has announced the squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series against India. The team sees the return of Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Seifert. Rachin Ravindra will also make his comeback from a shoulder injury that kept him out of the T20Is against India. The series kicks off on November 4 at Auckland's Eden Park.
Squad division
Allen, Ferguson return to ODI setup
New Zealand have named separate squads for the first three ODIs and the last two matches. Mitchell Santner will captain both teams.
A section of the squad will depart for Wellington after the third ODI to prepare for the subsequent Test series.
Allen and Ferguson last played an ODI in 2023, with Ferguson's last appearance being in the World Cup semi-final against India in Mumbai.
Seifert's last ODI was during a home series against Pakistan 18 months ago.
Team changes
Ravindra included for 1st 3 ODIs
Ravindra, who was ruled out of the T20I squad due to a shoulder injury, has been included for the first three ODIs.
The squad is mostly similar to the one that won a historic 2-1 ODI series against India in January.
However, Zak Foulkes (hip flexor), Will O'Rourke (calf), and Ben Sears (ankle) are unavailable for selection as they continue their respective injury rehabilitation.
Strategic insights
Assessing options for the 2027 Cricket World Cup
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter sees the home series against India as an opportunity to assess their options for the 2027 Cricket World Cup.
He said, "First and foremost, this is a huge series for us, playing in front of our fans in full stadiums against a formidable Indian side."
Walter also stressed balancing ODI commitments with preparations for the Test series starting November 19.
Squad strength
We're incredibly lucky to have the depth: Rob Walter
Walter was pleased with the depth of their squad, saying, "We're incredibly lucky to have the depth that we do to have 21 players involved in the series."
He also welcomed the return of Allen, Ferguson, and Seifert to the ODI unit.
"They're all exciting and explosive players in their own right and are proven match winners," he added.
Squads
A look at NZ squad
New Zealand Squad for ODIs 1-3: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.
For ODIs 4 & 5: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young.