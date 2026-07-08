NZC hands casual playing agreements to four players: Details here
What's the story
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has handed Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, and Tim Seifert casual playing agreements for the 2026/27 season. The players will be available for the upcoming home white-ball series against India in October-November. This is a great opportunity for them to stake their claims for a spot in the 2027 ODI World Cup squad.
Contract details
What are casual contracts?
The casual contracts with NZC give players the flexibility to balance their commitments between international and franchise cricket. This way, they won't be completely out of the international circuit. Allen, Ferguson, and Seifert had similar deals in the previous year as well. Meanwhile, Milne has been added for a 12-month period, starting August 1.
Official statement
Larsen welcomes addition of four players
NZC's selection head Gavin Larsen expressed his delight at the addition of Allen, Ferguson, Milne, and Seifert to their contracting program for the next period. He acknowledged their talent and match-winning abilities that they have shown for the Black Caps on many occasions. Larsen stressed that these players' skills are in demand worldwide and this is a positive as it allows them to gain experience and bring those back into our environment.
Tour significance
Need a deep squad for India tour: Larsen
Larsen also highlighted the importance of the upcoming India mega-tour for NZC, both on and off the field. The tour includes 10 white-ball games over 25 days, followed by a block of six Tests. He stressed that they need a deep squad, especially in the pace-bowling department, to perform at their best across these different series.
Player comments
Seifert's take on the casual contract
Seifert expressed his continued passion and motivation to play for the Blackcaps and represent their country. He said that the casual contract offers flexibility to participate in various leagues around the world while still being part of the Blackcaps program. Seifert also looked forward to the upcoming India tour as an amazing occasion he is keen to be involved in.