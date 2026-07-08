NZC hands casual playing agreements to four players: Details here

Official statement

Larsen welcomes addition of four players

NZC's selection head Gavin Larsen expressed his delight at the addition of Allen, Ferguson, Milne, and Seifert to their contracting program for the next period. He acknowledged their talent and match-winning abilities that they have shown for the Black Caps on many occasions. Larsen stressed that these players' skills are in demand worldwide and this is a positive as it allows them to gain experience and bring those back into our environment.