2nd T20I: Kishan-minus India eye series lead against New Zealand

The Hagley Oval surface proved to be a batting paradise in the first T20I.

Batters who settle in early can make a huge impact, as evidenced by India's successful chase of New Zealand's 225/4.

The venue also showed that big totals aren't always defendable, so bowlers will have to mix their pace and execute plans well at the death to avoid giving away too many runs.

While Sony Sports Network will broadcast the match, live-streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website (12:00pm IST).