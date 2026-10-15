Sanju Samson becomes first batter with this T20I milestone: Details
What's the story
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was at his destructive best during the fourth T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The dasher scored a blistering half-century, helping India begin their chase of a mammoth target of 248 runs set by the visitors. During the course, Samson became the first batter from a Full Member team to complete his fifty within four overs (T20Is). Here are further details.
Performance
Samson completed his fifty in 3.4 overs.
Samson scored a quickfire 56 off just 23 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 243.48.
His innings helped India gain early momentum after the West Indies posted a huge total of 247/3.
Samson reached his half-century in just 3.4 overs, as per Cricbuzz.
While no other FM team batter has brought up his fifty inside the first four overs, Samson equaled Namibia's Jan Frylinck all-time record on the overall list.
The latter also took 3.4 overs to complete his fifty against Zimbabwe last year.
Career highlights
Sixth Indian batter to smoke 100 T20I sixes
With his four sixes in the innings, Samson took his T20I sixes tally to an impressive 102, joining Rohit Sharma (205), Suryakumar Yadav (179), Abhishek Sharma (141), Hardik Pandya (126), and Virat Kohli (124) in India's exclusive club of players with over 100 T20I sixes.
Meanwhile, India were 60/1 with Samson's dismissal in the aforementioned game. The team eventually lost by 24 runs.
Stats
A look at his T20I numbers
In 76 T20Is and 68 innings, Samson has scored 1,719 runs at an average of 27.28 and a strike rate of 158.87.
He has three centuries and 10 half-centuries to his name in international cricket.
Earlier this year, he was also named the Player of the Tournament as India lifted their third T20 World Cup title.
In 12 matches against West Indies, Samson owns 326 runs at 40.75 (50s: 3).