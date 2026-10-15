Sanju Samson becomes first batter with this T20I milestone: Details 

Samson scored a quickfire 56 off just 23 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 243.48.

His innings helped India gain early momentum after the West Indies posted a huge total of 247/3.

Samson reached his half-century in just 3.4 overs, as per Cricbuzz.

While no other FM team batter has brought up his fifty inside the first four overs, Samson equaled Namibia's Jan Frylinck all-time record on the overall list.

The latter also took 3.4 overs to complete his fifty against Zimbabwe last year.