Christchurch Test: All-round New Zealand all over struggling India
What's the story
New Zealand took a firm grip on the second and final Test match against India in Christchurch, extending their overnight score of 246/5 by another 110 runs on Day 2. They then struck early, taking regular wickets to tighten their grip further. Responding to the first innings score of 356/10, the visitors finished the second day at 116/6. Here we look at the day report.
Match progress
Blundell's resistance propels New Zealand to 356
New Zealand extended their first-innings total to a formidable 356, with Tom Blundell leading the lower-order resistance through a patient 89 off 211 deliveries.
After losing Glenn Phillips (36) early in the day, Blundell recorded vital partnerships with Nathan Smith (29), Kyle Jamieson (19), and Matt Henry (19).
Akash Deep was India's most successful bowler, ending with impressive figures of 5/99 from 31.3 overs.
Match dynamics
Pant's poor shot selection costs India dearly
The Indian batting line-up struggled against the New Zealand pace attack, with Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, and Nathan Smith sharing the six wickets.
The day started with Henry's brilliant delivery that hit Yashasvi Jaiswal's off stump in the very first over.
KL Rahul, who scored a century in the first Test, also failed to convert his start. He made 25 off 80 balls.
Devdutt Padikkal (21) and skipper Shubman Gill (17) also threw away their starts.
Batting woes
India's top order collapses under pressure
Rishabh Pant's shot selection came under scrutiny as he tried to play an aggressive shot against Duffy after looking settled at 23 off 38 balls.
He stepped down the track without accounting for extra bounce at Hagley Oval and ended up giving a simple catch to Jamieson.
Washington Sundar (10) was dismissed on the day's final delivery as Dhruv Jurel returned unbeaten on seven off 45 balls.
Blundell
Second fifty versus India for Blundell
Blundell made 89 off 211 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries.
He has now raced to 2,591 runs across 50 Tests at an average of 34.54, as per Cricinfo.
His tally now includes six tons and 13 fifties. 2,203 of his runs have come as a designated wicket-keeper.
This was his second half-century across nine Tests and 16 innings versus India (302 runs at 20.13).
He also owns 1,313 runs from 27 home Tests at an average of 35.48 (100s: 3, 50s: 9).
Akash
Akash claims his second 5-wicket haul
Akash trapped five batters after bowling 31.3 overs for India.
So far, Akash Deep has played 12 Tests and taken 36 wickets at an average of 33.36.
This was his second Test five-wicket haul. In First-Class cricket, he now has 189 wickets from 55 matches at 25-plus.
The tally includes eight fifers and 10 four-wicket hauls.
Bowlers
Other bowlers who starred for India
Along with Akash's five wickets, debutant Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj took two wickets each for India.
Washington Sundar chipped in with one wicket.
Despite New Zealand batting for 116.3 overs, Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless after bowling 26 overs, the most he has bowled in a Test innings without taking a wicket.
Jaiswal
Jaiswal sets unwanted WTC record with duck
Jaiswal, who was dismissed for a six-ball duck, has taken his tally of ducks in World Test Championship (WTC) matches to eight - the most for an Indian batter.
With this, Jaiswal has also become the first Indian Test opener to score a duck in all four SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.
Playing his 33rd Test, the dasher owns 2,697 runs at an average of 47.31.
2,673 of his runs have come in the WTC.
Pant
Pant becomes highest six-hitter in World Test Championship history
Pant was dismissed for 23 off 39 balls, which also included a four and a six.
With his only maximum, the dasher became the highest six-hitter in WTC history, surpassing former England captain Ben Stokes's record of 88 sixes.
Playing his 44th WTC Test, Pant has raced to 3,099 runs at a sensational average of 43.04. This includes 25 50-plus scores, including seven tons.
He has overall completed 3,876 Test runs at an impressive average of 44.55.