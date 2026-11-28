The Indian batting line-up struggled against the New Zealand pace attack, with Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, and Nathan Smith sharing the six wickets.

The day started with Henry's brilliant delivery that hit Yashasvi Jaiswal's off stump in the very first over.

KL Rahul, who scored a century in the first Test, also failed to convert his start. He made 25 off 80 balls.

Devdutt Padikkal (21) and skipper Shubman Gill (17) also threw away their starts.