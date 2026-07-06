Neymar announces retirement from international football after World Cup exit
What's the story
Neymar announced his retirement from international football following Brazil's 2-1 defeat to Norway in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The match, played at MetLife Stadium, marked Brazil's earliest World Cup exit since 1990. Despite scoring a late penalty that turned out to be his final goal for the national team, Neymar couldn't save his side from elimination.
Career highlights
'I tried. I tried. It started here, and I finished'
Neymar, 34, left the field in tears after his last game for Brazil. He confirmed his retirement shortly after the match. "I tried. I tried. It started here at Met Life Stadium, and I finished here," he said. The announcement ended a glittering career that began with his senior debut in 2010 and included four FIFA World Cups, two Olympic Games, and more than a decade as Brazil's football ambassador.
Record breaker
Brazil's all-time leading goal-scorer
Neymar retired as Brazil's all-time leading goal-scorer. He scored 80 goals, surpassing the earlier record of Pele (77). The former also has the second-most caps for Brazil (130), only behind Cafu (142). Beyond goals, Neymar also won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics before captaining his country to the Olympic gold medal on home soil in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Uncertain future
Neymar bows out of international football
Neymar's inclusion in the 2026 World Cup Brazil squad was celebrated after a long injury battle (calf injury). However, his tournament was disappointing as he came off the bench for a total of 37 minutes across Brazil's five matches. His only goal came from a penalty against Norway, which turned out to be his last international goal. While Neymar has confirmed his retirement from international football, he hasn't announced his retirement from the sport altogether.