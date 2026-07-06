Neymar announces retirement from international football after World Cup exit

Uncertain future

Neymar bows out of international football

Neymar's inclusion in the 2026 World Cup Brazil squad was celebrated after a long injury battle (calf injury). However, his tournament was disappointing as he came off the bench for a total of 37 minutes across Brazil's five matches. His only goal came from a penalty against Norway, which turned out to be his last international goal. While Neymar has confirmed his retirement from international football, he hasn't announced his retirement from the sport altogether.