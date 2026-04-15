IPL 2026: LSG's Nicholas Pooran continues horror run with bat

Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran has continued his horrid run of form in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The southpaw perished for a knock of 1 off 7 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 23 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Pooran walked in when LSG were 33/1. Rishabh Pant retired hurt in an over bowled by Josh Hazlewood.

Information Pooran gets done by Josh Hazlewood Pooran, low on confidence, faced 5 successive dots balls off Hazlewood and Rasikh Salim Dar. He then scored a single off the 6th ball faced. The first ball of the 7th over saw Hazlewood dismiss Pooran, who was done by the extra pace.

IPL 2026 Pooran's story in IPL 2026 In LSG's IPL 2026 opener against Delhi Capitals, Pooran scored 8 runs off 8 balls. In the next encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he managed a four-ball 1. Against KKR, he perished for 13 runs. This was followed by a knock of 19 against Gujarat Titans. And now, he managed a 7-ball 1 against defending champions RCB.

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