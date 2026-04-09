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Home / News / Sports News / Nicholas Pooran's flop show continues in IPL 2026: Key stats
Nicholas Pooran's flop show continues in IPL 2026: Key stats
Nicholas Pooran has struggled in IPL 2026 (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Nicholas Pooran's flop show continues in IPL 2026: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Apr 09, 2026
11:15 pm
What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran has continued his horrid run of form in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The southpaw perished for a knock of 13 off 15 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 15 at Eden Gardens on Thursday. Chasing 182, Pooran walked in with LSG being 73/3. However, Pooran failed to lift LSG. Here's more.

Information

Pooran struggles against KKR

Pooran hit a solitary six in his knock of 13. He struck at 86.67. Kartik Tyagi dismissed Pooran in the 12th over with LSG being reduced to 95/4. Pooran faced 7 dot balls during his time at the crease.

IPL 2026

An average of 7.33 in IPL 2026

In LSG's IPL 2026 opener against Delhi Capitals, Pooran scored 8 runs off 8 balls. In the next encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he managed a four-ball 1. And now against KKR, he perished for 13 runs. Overall this season, Pooran has managed 22 runs from three matches at 7.33. His strike rate is a disappointing 81.48. He has hit one four and a six.

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