Nicholas Pooran's flop show continues in IPL 2026: Key stats

Pooran hit a solitary six in his knock of 13. He struck at 86.67. Kartik Tyagi dismissed Pooran in the 12th over with LSG being reduced to 95/4. Pooran faced 7 dot balls during his time at the crease.

IPL 2026

An average of 7.33 in IPL 2026

In LSG's IPL 2026 opener against Delhi Capitals, Pooran scored 8 runs off 8 balls. In the next encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he managed a four-ball 1. And now against KKR, he perished for 13 runs. Overall this season, Pooran has managed 22 runs from three matches at 7.33. His strike rate is a disappointing 81.48. He has hit one four and a six.