Nicholas Pooran's flop show continues in IPL 2026: Key stats
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran has continued his horrid run of form in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The southpaw perished for a knock of 13 off 15 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 15 at Eden Gardens on Thursday. Chasing 182, Pooran walked in with LSG being 73/3. However, Pooran failed to lift LSG. Here's more.
Information
Pooran struggles against KKR
Pooran hit a solitary six in his knock of 13. He struck at 86.67. Kartik Tyagi dismissed Pooran in the 12th over with LSG being reduced to 95/4. Pooran faced 7 dot balls during his time at the crease.
IPL 2026
An average of 7.33 in IPL 2026
In LSG's IPL 2026 opener against Delhi Capitals, Pooran scored 8 runs off 8 balls. In the next encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he managed a four-ball 1. And now against KKR, he perished for 13 runs. Overall this season, Pooran has managed 22 runs from three matches at 7.33. His strike rate is a disappointing 81.48. He has hit one four and a six.