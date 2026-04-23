NZ's Nick Kelly scores half-century in second successive ODI: Stats

Mustafizur Rahman , Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Nahid Rana broke NZ's top order early in the chase. Losing Henry Nicholls , Will Young, and Tom Latham, NZ were down to 61/3. Kelly, who held one end, added a quick 47-run stand with Muhammad Abbas to get NZ past 100. In the 26th over, Rahman cut short Kelly's innings. The latter scored 6 fours and a six.

Numbers

A look at his numbers

As mentioned, this was Kelly's second successive ODI half-century. The left-handed batter, who made his ODI debut last year, recorded his maiden half-century in Dhaka. He now has 198 runs from six ODIs at an average of 33 (SR: 74.43). Overall, this was Kelly's fourth half-century in List A cricket. He has over 3,100 runs in the 50-over format.