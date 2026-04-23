NZ's Nick Kelly scores half-century in second successive ODI: Stats
What's the story
Opener Nick Kelly took charge in New Zealand's 266-run chase against Bangladesh in the third and deciding ODI in Chattogram. While the Kiwi top order steadily collapsed, Kelly guarded one end and scored an 80-ball 59. This included 40-plus stands with Will Young and Muhammad Abbas. Kelly, who also scored 83 in the previous ODI, completed his second half-century in the format.
Knock
Kelly takes NZ past 100
Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Nahid Rana broke NZ's top order early in the chase. Losing Henry Nicholls, Will Young, and Tom Latham, NZ were down to 61/3. Kelly, who held one end, added a quick 47-run stand with Muhammad Abbas to get NZ past 100. In the 26th over, Rahman cut short Kelly's innings. The latter scored 6 fours and a six.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, this was Kelly's second successive ODI half-century. The left-handed batter, who made his ODI debut last year, recorded his maiden half-century in Dhaka. He now has 198 runs from six ODIs at an average of 33 (SR: 74.43). Overall, this was Kelly's fourth half-century in List A cricket. He has over 3,100 runs in the 50-over format.