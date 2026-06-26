Ivory Coast beat Curacao to reach 1st-ever World Cup knockouts

Germany

Unwanted numbers for the Germans

As per Squawka, Germany have now conceded in nine consecutive FIFA World Cup games. It's their longest streak without a clean sheet in the competition for 72 years. Germany have lost as many as nine World Cup group stage games in their entire history. Notably, four of those nine defeats have come in the last three tournaments. Meanwhile, since lifting the trophy in 2014, Germany have lost as many World Cup games as they've won (4).