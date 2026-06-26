Ivory Coast beat Curacao to reach 1st-ever World Cup knockouts
What's the story
Ivory Coast have qualified for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history. The achievement came after a comfortable 2-0 victory over Curacao in Philadelphia. Former Arsenal star Nicolas Pepe was instrumental in the win, scoring both goals and securing his team's place as Group E runners-up. Ivory Coast finished behind Germany, who lost their final group stage game against Ecuador.
Match highlights
Pepe fires Ivory Coast into early lead
Pepe opened the scoring for Ivory Coast within seven minutes of the match, capitalizing on a defensive error from Curacao. Liverpool target Yan Diomande took advantage of Curacao failing to clear their lines to set up Pepe who slotted home into the bottom right corner. Despite several attempts from Jurien Gaari, Tahith Chong and Leandro Bacuna, Curacao failed to find the net.
Game strategy
Pepe doubles his tally to seal historic win for Ivorians
Despite trailing by just one goal, Curacao showed more urgency in the second half. However, their hopes were dashed when Ibrahim Sangare assisted Pepe with a brilliant ball through the box. The former Arsenal forward made no mistake and fired his second past Eloy Room, securing Ivory Coast's historic progression into the knockout stages of the tournament.
Do you know?
Diomande makes these records
As per Opta, Diomande became the only player this century to complete 10+ dribbles and create 10+ chances across his first three FIFA World Cup games. At 19 years and 223 days old, Diomande became the youngest player involved in a goal for Cote d'Ivoire in the World Cup.
Information
Pepe races to 14 goals for Ivory Coast
Pepe has amassed 14 goals in 59 matches for Ivory Coast across all competitions. Notably, he opened his account at the FIFA World Cup.
Germany
Unwanted numbers for the Germans
As per Squawka, Germany have now conceded in nine consecutive FIFA World Cup games. It's their longest streak without a clean sheet in the competition for 72 years. Germany have lost as many as nine World Cup group stage games in their entire history. Notably, four of those nine defeats have come in the last three tournaments. Meanwhile, since lifting the trophy in 2014, Germany have lost as many World Cup games as they've won (4).
Twitter Post
Group E!
Group E draws to a close and two more teams secure their place in the Round of 32 🇩🇪🇪🇨 #FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026