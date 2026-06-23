Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of Ireland T20Is: Here's why

Training progress

Rehabilitation timeline awaited for Reddy

During IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling coach James Franklin praised Reddy's efforts to improve his fitness. He noted that the all-rounder had increased both his bowling workload and pace. However, this latest injury comes at an unfortunate time as he was just starting to build momentum. Reddy is expected to report at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence for further assessments on the injury and clarity on his rehabilitation timeline.