Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of Ireland T20Is: Here's why
What's the story
Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Ireland due to a quadriceps injury. The 23-year-old sustained the injury during the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan. His absence is likely to affect India's white-ball squad for the UK tour, especially with Hardik Pandya also recovering from a similar issue.
Recovery period
Reddy to miss Ireland series
According to a PTI report, Reddy will take at least four weeks to recover from his injury. This could affect his availability for future matches, including the white-ball series against England. The medical bulletin, as reported by PTI, stated, "Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the Ireland series. The MRI has revealed swelling with fiber disruption in the left quadriceps."
Past injuries
Fitness issues have plagued Reddy
Reddy played two ODIs in the Afghanistan series, missing the second game in Lucknow. While bowling coach Morne Morkel had downplayed the injury at that time, it has now worsened. Reddy's fitness issues have been a concern over the past year. He was also ruled out midway through India's Test tour of England due to a knee injury.
Training progress
Rehabilitation timeline awaited for Reddy
During IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling coach James Franklin praised Reddy's efforts to improve his fitness. He noted that the all-rounder had increased both his bowling workload and pace. However, this latest injury comes at an unfortunate time as he was just starting to build momentum. Reddy is expected to report at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence for further assessments on the injury and clarity on his rehabilitation timeline.
Information
Replacement options
According to a TOI report, Mumbai's Suryansh Shedge could be looked upon as a replacement for Reddy. The pace-bowling all-rounder featured for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 and also fared well in the recently concluded Tri-Nation A series in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, India already have Shivam Dube.