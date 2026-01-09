Darren Fletcher says no conversations held with Manchester United

Darren Fletcher has revealed to reporters that "there have been no conversations" with Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe regarding his future at the club. Fletcher took charge on an interim basis following the sacking of Ruben Amorim. Notably, Manchester United are looking to appoint an interim manager to see out the season before appointing a big name in the summer. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter? Fletcher is currently preparing for his second match in charge of the club since taking on the interim role. Manchester United are set to face Brighton in the FA Cup on Sunday. In his first encounter in charge, Fletcher oversaw a 2-2 draw against Burnley in the Premier League. Despite coming from behind and being 2-1 up, Burnley ended up drawing 2-2.

Words 'No thoughts or conversations on my future' "I have not, no. I speak to Omar [Berrada] and Jason [Wilcox]. For me, I have been focusing on the job in hand. No thoughts or conversations on my future," said Fletcher. "They have given me full responsibility to take control for these two games. Make my own decisions, lead the team and prepare the team, that is what I have been doing."