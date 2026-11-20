Australia skip naming vice-captain for England T20I series: Here's why
What's the story
Australia's selectors have taken the unusual decision of not naming a vice-captain for the upcoming T20I series against England. The choice was made because of the absence of Travis Head and Josh Inglis. Mitchell Marsh will lead the team, but a deputy will only be named if he is unavailable for an extended period or leaves the field due to injury during a match.
Player exclusions
Mahli Beardman and Xavier Bartlett ruled out of the series
Mahli Beardman and Xavier Bartlett have been ruled out of the series due to quad and knee injuries, respectively. Billy Stanlake has been called up as a replacement.
The decision not to name a vice-captain was made because of the absence of Travis Head and Josh Inglis, with Australia prioritizing other pressing matters over appointing an interim T20I vice-captain.
Captaincy rules
Pre-approved players for captaincy duty
Cricket Australia has an unusual protocol where captains across formats need board approval.
This is due to the fluid nature of Australia's white-ball squads in recent years, as they prioritize Test cricket over bilateral white-ball series.
Several players have been pre-approved for captaincy duty by the board, including Head and Inglis, who have led Australia in T20Is during Marsh's absence over the past three years.
Player rest
A look at the other players who have been rested
Notably, Head, Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins have all been rested from the five-match series starting at the MCG on Saturday.
Nathan Ellis, a BBL title-winning captain, is also missing due to injury.
Alex Carey who has captained Australia in ODI cricket isn't part of Australia's full-strength T20I squad and will play Shield cricket next week.
Adam Zampa who has led in BBL was also a late withdrawal from third ODI with back spasms.
Debut confirmation
Coach Andrew McDonald is also resting
Sam Harper has been confirmed to make his international debut at his home ground on Saturday.
The rest of the team will be announced at the toss, according to selector-on-duty Tony Dodemaide.
Australia will also be without coach Andrew McDonald who is resting ahead of a 10-Test run in just over three months, starting with four against New Zealand and five against India in India.
Information
Updated Australia T20I squad
AUS squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sam Harper, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lachlan Shaw, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Jack Edwards, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson, Henry Thornton, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake.