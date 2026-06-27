FIFA World Cup, Ousmane Dembele's hat-trick floors 2nd-string Norway: Stats

Match highlights

Three goals for Dembele in 1st half

The match started with Kylian Mbappe hitting the bar within 22 seconds, warning Norway's backup defenders. Dembele then scored his first goal in the seventh minute and doubled his tally in the 20th minute, both times finding the same bottom corner. It was Mbappe, who assisted Dembele's goals. Just over a minute after Dembele's second goal, Norway pulled one back through Thelo Aasgaard from outside the box. However, Dembele completed his hat-trick by scoring again in similar fashion to his second goal.