The Sourav Ganguly-Greg Chappell saga during the 2000s became one of cricket's biggest talking points.

Several players, including Ganguly, were unhappy with Chappell's approach as the head coach.

After being appointed in 2005, Chappell asked Ganguly to step down as captain. Ganguly, who was also battered by a dip in batting form, not only lost the captaincy but was also dropped from the team.

Although Ganguly returned in less than a year and Chappell was removed, the episode created divisions within Indian cricket.