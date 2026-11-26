A look at notable dressing-room rifts in Indian cricket
What's the story
Indian cricket has seen several memorable triumphs across formats. However, time and again, its dressing room has also witnessed conflicts that made headlines. From disagreements between coaches and captains to confrontations between teammates, these episodes exposed the high-performance environment. Here are the prominent rifts that became defining talking points in Indian cricket.
#1
Chappell-Ganguly saga
The Sourav Ganguly-Greg Chappell saga during the 2000s became one of cricket's biggest talking points.
Several players, including Ganguly, were unhappy with Chappell's approach as the head coach.
After being appointed in 2005, Chappell asked Ganguly to step down as captain. Ganguly, who was also battered by a dip in batting form, not only lost the captaincy but was also dropped from the team.
Although Ganguly returned in less than a year and Chappell was removed, the episode created divisions within Indian cricket.
#2
Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma reported rift (2019)
In 2019, veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were reportedly on opposite ends.
Reports suggested the dressing room had split into two camps, though Kohli denied any rift, calling the claims 'baffling' and 'ridiculous'.
Former fielding coach R Sridhar later wrote that Ravi Shastri brought the two together during the West Indies tour to address tensions.
#3
Kohli-Kumble fallout
Earlier in that decade, another captain-coach relationship came under scrutiny.
Reports of differences between Kohli and head coach Anil Kumble emerged in 2017, with disagreements said to involve coaching methods and team management.
After India lost the final to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy, Kumble resigned, saying Kohli had reservations about his style and their partnership had become untenable.