Premier League: Nottingham Forest pile more misery on Tottenham

Nottingham Forest have taken a giant leap toward Premier League safety with a decisive win over Tottenham Hotspur . The victory at Spurs was their first under manager Vitor Pereira since his appointment in February. Igor Jesus, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Taiwo Awoniyi scored for Forest, lifting them three points clear of the relegation zone. The result leaves Spurs just a point above the bottom three after West Ham's loss to Aston Villa.

Managerial crisis Tudor's position under scrutiny after dismal run The defeat has raised further questions over the future of Tottenham's interim manager Igor Tudor, who has only been in charge for seven games. Under Tudor, Spurs have not won a Premier League match since December 28 and have lost six of their last seven league games. This latest loss could be the most damaging yet for his tenure at the club.

Season shift Vital win for Forest Nottingham Forest's win over Tottenham marks a major turning point in their season. It was Pereira's first Premier League victory since last April, and it came after battling defeats against Liverpool and Brighton. The team had previously drawn with Manchester City, showcasing their quality and grit. This win also comes after Forest's penalty shootout victory over Midtjylland, which secured them a Europa League quarter-final against Porto.

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Future fixtures Upcoming fixtures for the 2 teams Looking ahead, Nottingham Forest will face Porto in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on April 9. They will then host Aston Villa in the league on April 12. Meanwhile, Tottenham will visit Sunderland in the Premier League on April 12. These upcoming matches will be crucial for both teams as they strive to secure their positions in their respective competitions.

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Information Forest move to 32 points and are 16th Forest are now unbeaten in three Premier League games and have moved to 32 points from 31 matches. Spurs have fallen to 17th and have 30 points from 31 matches. West Ham are a place below with 29 points.

Do you know? Spurs are winless in 13 Premier League games Tottenham are winless in 13 Premier League games. In this phase, they have clocked 5 draws and 8 defeats. Their last win in the competition came against Crystal Palace back on December 28, 2025.