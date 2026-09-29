Will Novak Djokovic feature at China Open? Tennis legend answers
What's the story
Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, is optimistic about his recovery ahead of the impending China Open. The tournament marks his return to action after a disappointing first-round exit at last month's US Open due to shoulder and back issues. Despite these recent fitness concerns, Djokovic said he feels strong and is looking forward to competing in Beijing this week.
Past victories
Djokovic excited to return to Beijing
Djokovic, a six-time China Open champion, expressed his excitement about returning to the tournament.
"I was looking forward to coming to China, as I always have. My record speaks for itself on Chinese soil," he told reporters on Monday.
The former world number one has a perfect 29-0 win-loss record and six titles at the ATP 500 event. He is hoping to regain his momentum after recent fitness concerns.
Career strategy
Djokovic selective about his tournament schedule
As he nears the end of his career, Djokovic has become more selective about his tournament schedule.
He said, "At this stage of my career it's really also about the tournaments where I enjoy to play, where I've had the success in the past, where I feel like I'm also welcomed by the fans in a positive light, in a positive way," Djokovic said.
Notably, the Serb last played the China Open in 2015.
Form
A look at his current form
Djokovic concluded his 2026 Grand Slam season with a 12-3 record.
He lost the Australian Open final to Carlos Alcaraz before suffering a third-round exit at Roland Garros.
Djokovic reached the Wimbledon semi-final and then had a shocking first-round exit at the US Open.
His last ATP title came in November 2025 at the Athens Open. This was his record 101st career ATP singles title.