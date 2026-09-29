Will Novak Djokovic feature at China Open? Tennis legend answers

As he nears the end of his career, Djokovic has become more selective about his tournament schedule.

He said, "At this stage of my career it's really also about the tournaments where I enjoy to play, where I've had the success in the past, where I feel like I'm also welcomed by the fans in a positive light, in a positive way," Djokovic said.

Notably, the Serb last played the China Open in 2015.