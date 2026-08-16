Cincinnati Open 2026: How Novak Djokovic suffered second-round exit

The match started with Djokovic taking an early lead, but Tirante fought back in the second set.

He managed to break Djokovic's serve in the seventh game, forcing a decider.

Despite Djokovic showing glimpses of his former self in the final set, Tirante kept his composure and broke the Serbian's serve again in the ninth game.

He then served out to love for a famous victory over the three-time Cincinnati champion.