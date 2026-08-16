Cincinnati Open 2026: How Novak Djokovic suffered second-round exit
What's the story
In a stunning upset, Argentine tennis player Thiago Agustin Tirante defeated 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic at the 2026 Cincinnati Open. The second-round match saw an intense battle that lasted two hours and 44 minutes. Although Djokovic saved 13 of the 15 break points he faced, Tirante stunned him with his consistency. He bounced back to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Match details
A look at match summary
The match started with Djokovic taking an early lead, but Tirante fought back in the second set.
He managed to break Djokovic's serve in the seventh game, forcing a decider.
Despite Djokovic showing glimpses of his former self in the final set, Tirante kept his composure and broke the Serbian's serve again in the ninth game.
He then served out to love for a famous victory over the three-time Cincinnati champion.
Post-match thoughts
Tirante calls it best win of his career
After his victory, Tirante expressed his happiness and relief at winning against a player like Djokovic. He said, "I think this is the best win of my career."
The Argentine also credited his team for their support during the match.
According to ATP, this win improved Tirante's record to 4-1 against Top-10 players and marked a major milestone in his career.
Physical challenges
Djokovic struggles in heat and humidity of Cincinnati
Djokovic, who was playing his first match since the 2026 Wimbledon semi-final against Jannik Sinner, struggled with his physical condition from midway through the first set.
His energy levels fluctuated, but he managed to win four successive games and take a set lead.
However, he continued to struggle in the heat and humidity of Cincinnati throughout the match.
Record
Djokovic's record at Cincinnati Open
Djokovic has won the Cincinnati Open, a hard-court Masters 1000 tournament, thrice. His former rival Roger Federer tops the title list here (7).
Notably, Djokovic and Federer have played the joint-most Cincinnati Open finals (8).
At 36, the former remains the oldest champion at this Masters.
According to ATP, Djokovic currently has a 45-13 win-loss record at the Cincinnati Open.